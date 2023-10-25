Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Detroit 0-0, Miami 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Heat will host the Detroit Pistons to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Kaseya Center.

A deciding factor in this game could be personal fouls, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Heat finished last season ranked third overall in personal fouls, having averaged 18.5 per game. The Pistons, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 30th with 22.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Heat finished on the right side of .500 (44-38), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Pistons finished with a dismal 17-65 record.

Looking forward to Wednesday, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They finished last season with a 30-49 record against the spread.

The Heat were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in April, winning 118-105. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 8.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.