Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat
Current Records: Detroit 0-0, Miami 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Miami Heat will host the Detroit Pistons to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Kaseya Center.
A deciding factor in this game could be personal fouls, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Heat finished last season ranked third overall in personal fouls, having averaged 18.5 per game. The Pistons, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 30th with 22.1 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Heat finished on the right side of .500 (44-38), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Pistons finished with a dismal 17-65 record.
Looking forward to Wednesday, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They finished last season with a 30-49 record against the spread.
The Heat were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in April, winning 118-105. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Miami is a big 8.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Apr 04, 2023 - Miami 118 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 19, 2023 - Miami 112 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 06, 2022 - Detroit 116 vs. Miami 96
- Mar 15, 2022 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 23, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 23, 2021 - Miami 100 vs. Detroit 92
- May 16, 2021 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 18, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Miami 100