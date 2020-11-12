More Michael Jordan memorabilia will be up for sale through Goldin Auctions soon, and this price tags on the items are going to be astronomically high. A series of game-worn gear by MJ will hit the auction block in the next few months and the items are expected to go for over $1 million.

George Koehler, Jordan's longtime friend and assistant, is putting 28 personalize MJ items up for sale. The items include the jersey that Jordan wore for the final game of his NBA career, as well as signed Air Jordan 1s. The game-worn final jersey is expected to go for at least $500,000.

A Birmingham Barons jersey and Air Jordan cleats are also items the public will have the chance to own. It's not all sports related however, as a belt buckle and signed cowboy hat will also be available.

Goldin Auctions noted that the want for Jordan gear has significantly gone up since the release of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary on MJ from ESPN, earlier this year.

"The interest this year is at an all-time high. It's the definition of fever pitch," Goldin Auctions founder and CEO Ken Goldin told Yahoo Sports. "Jordan items generally are the most desirable of any player in any sport."

The bidding on most items will begin on Nov. 23 but the jersey from his final game will go on the auction block in January.