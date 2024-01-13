Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Golden State 18-20, Milwaukee 26-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Saturday.

On Friday, Golden State earned a 140-131 victory over Chicago. The victory was just what the Warriors needed coming off of a 141-105 defeat in their prior game.

The Warriors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Klay Thompson out in front who scored 30 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks and the Celtics couldn't quite live up to the 247.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 135-102 margin over Boston. The oddsmakers were on the Bucks' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Bucks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Antetokounmpo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last nine times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Portis, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Golden State's victory bumped their record up to 18-20. As for Milwaukee, their win bumped their record up to 26-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 124.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Warriors beat the Bucks 125-116 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 11.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.