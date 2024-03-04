Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Los Angeles 39-20, Milwaukee 40-21

When: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 4th at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Clippers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Clippers proved too difficult a challenge. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Timberwolves 89-88. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points the Clippers have scored all year.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Norman Powell, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists, and Kawhi Leonard, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Leonard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Clippers was James Harden's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bucks came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 113-97 victory over Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 46 points and 16 rebounds.

The victory makes it two in a row for Los Angeles and bumps their season record up to 39-20. As for Milwaukee, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 40-21 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Clippers and the Bucks pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.