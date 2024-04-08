3rd Quarter Report

Down 11 at the end of the second quarter, the Knicks now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 89-85 lead against the Bucks.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 46-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Bucks will have to make due with a 47-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: New York 45-32, Milwaukee 47-30

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Bucks are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Knicks a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Friday, the Bucks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to the Raptors.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Bulls played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. The Knicks fell 108-100 to the Bulls.

The Knicks' loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists. Brunson has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last three times he's played.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 47-30. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 45-32.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New York.