3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bucks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 91-82 lead against the Magic.

The Bucks entered the match having won five straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Magic step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Orlando 16-10, Milwaukee 20-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.86

What to Know

The Bucks are 9-1 against the Magic since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Magic will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Spurs didn't disappoint and broke past the 249 point over/under on Tuesday. Milwaukee came out on top against San Antonio by a score of 132-119. The Bucks pushed the score to 107-85 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.

Damian Lillard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, going 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 4 assists. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Bobby Portis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 115-106 to Miami. The Magic didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Milwaukee pushed their record up to 20-7 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 135.8 points per game. As for Orlando, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: The Bucks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2 threes per game. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 7-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.