3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 109-94.

The Bucks came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Phoenix 39-28, Milwaukee 43-24

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

Two dominant forwards in Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 17th at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 133-119 finish the last time they played, the Suns and the Hornets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Phoenix walked away with a 107-96 victory over the Hornets on Friday. The Suns pushed the score to 92-67 by the end of the third, a deficit the Hornets cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers on Thursday, taking the game 114-105. The victory was just what the Bucks needed coming off of a 129-94 loss in their prior match.

Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 30 or more points the last four times he's played.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 39-28. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 43-24 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've made 49% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Phoenix: they have a less-than-stellar 27-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.