Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Denver 57-25, Minnesota 56-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $165.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Minnesota 2

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Nuggets will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The Nuggets are headed into the game after throughly thrashing the Timberwolves: they outscored them in every quarter. The Nuggets strolled past the Timberwolves with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 112-97.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 13 assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The Nuggets are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Timberwolves 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can seal the deal or if the Timberwolves earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 204.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.