1st Quarter Report

The last time the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies met, the match was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. The Timberwolves have jumped out to a quick 38-34 lead against the Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves entered the match having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Grizzlies step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Memphis 15-25, Minnesota 29-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Target Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Timberwolves had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 124-117 victory over Detroit.

The Timberwolves' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. Jaden McDaniels was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Grizzlies proved on Monday. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 116-107.

The Grizzlies relied on the efforts of Gregory Jackson, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds, and Vince Williams Jr., who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds. Jackson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 29-11 record this season. As for Memphis, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-25.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went the Timberwolves' way against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the Timberwolves made off with a 127-103 win. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 13-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 214 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.