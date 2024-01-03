Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: New Orleans 20-14, Minnesota 24-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Target Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though the Pelicans have not done well against the Nets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. New Orleans blew past Brooklyn 112-85. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-34.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 112-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York. The Timberwolves found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had strong showings from Anthony Edwards, who scored 35 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds. The match was Edwards' third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Timberwolves struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

New Orleans' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-14. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 24-8.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.