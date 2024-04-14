Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Phoenix 48-33, Minnesota 56-25

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Suns are 9-1 against the Timberwolves since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Suns made off with a 108-107 win over the Kings. Phoenix was down 70-54 with 7:49 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves posted their closest win since March 7th on Friday. They skirted past the Hawks 109-106. The overall outcome was as expected, but Atlanta made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Rudy Gobert was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 19 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 15 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Phoenix's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 48-33. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.7 points per game. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 56-25 record this season.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played Minnesota.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid win over the Timberwolves when the teams last played last Friday, winning 97-87. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 216 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.