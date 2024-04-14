Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Phoenix 48-33, Minnesota 56-25
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Suns are 9-1 against the Timberwolves since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Friday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Suns made off with a 108-107 win over the Kings. Phoenix was down 70-54 with 7:49 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves posted their closest win since March 7th on Friday. They skirted past the Hawks 109-106. The overall outcome was as expected, but Atlanta made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Rudy Gobert was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 19 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 15 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.
Phoenix's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 48-33. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 118.7 points per game. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 56-25 record this season.
The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played Minnesota.
The Suns were able to grind out a solid win over the Timberwolves when the teams last played last Friday, winning 97-87. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 216 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 05, 2024 - Phoenix 97 vs. Minnesota 87
- Nov 15, 2023 - Phoenix 133 vs. Minnesota 115
- Mar 29, 2023 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 13, 2023 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 09, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Minnesota 117
- Nov 01, 2022 - Phoenix 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 23, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 28, 2022 - Phoenix 134 vs. Minnesota 124
- Nov 15, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 19, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Minnesota 101