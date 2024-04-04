Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 58-42.

The Timberwolves came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Toronto Raptors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Toronto 23-52, Minnesota 52-23

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.49

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Timberwolves, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets 113-106.

The Timberwolves' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Naz Reid, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for the Timberwolves was Anthony Edwards' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 14th straight loss. The game between them and the Lakers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 128-111 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Toronto was down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite their defeat, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RJ Barrett, who scored 28 points along with six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Barrett continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 52-23 record this season. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 23-52.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've only made 35% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves couldn't quite finish off the Raptors in their previous matchup back in October of 2023 and fell 97-94. Will the Timberwolves have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Minnesota is a big 15.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.