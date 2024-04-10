1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 44-26.

The Wizards came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Washington 15-64, Minnesota 54-24

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 127-117 victory over the Lakers.

The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Naz Reid, who shot 6-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Reid didn't help the Timberwolves' cause all that much against the Suns on Friday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 130-122 to the Raptors.

Despite the defeat, the Wizards had strong showings from Deni Avdija, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds, and Jordan Poole, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 54-24 record this season. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 15-64.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 34.5% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards in their previous meeting back in January, winning 118-107. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 16.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.