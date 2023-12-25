The NBA's Christmas Day slate is right around the corner. Five games will tip off on Monday and basketball fans everywhere will rush to their televisions to consume the highly anticipated matchups on tap. Few days get NBA bettors more excited, and we've gone over the odds to select some plus-money options worth considering ahead of the action. Here are four props to keep an eye on ahead of the action.

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks



RJ Barrett over 4.5 rebounds (+104)

Barrett's snaring a career-low 4.1 rebounds per game this season but is carrying plenty of momentum into Monday. He's grabbed at least five rebounds in four straight contests and his size will be needed against the Bucks' frontcourt. The Knicks wing is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game through two meetings with Milwaukee this season. Few options will stack up to this one in the first game of the day.

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists (+108)

Jokic is set to play in his fourth career Christmas Day game and all signs point to a big playmaking performance for the big man. He notched just four dimes in his first Christmas game but averaged 12.5 per game in the two that followed. Jokic has tallied 53 assists over his previous five games against the Dubs and Draymond Green's absence should make passing lanes easier to find.

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis over .5 three-pointers (+172)

Davis has gone away from shooting the long ball but he's converting triples at a 50 percent clip in December. He's nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc on the year and has knocked down six shots from distance in his previous six outings. This prop is well worth taking a chance on despite his limited shot volume from three. His confidence should be up and he'll face an opposing center who's far from afraid to pile on pressure by making triples himself.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry under .5 blocks + steals (+165)

Lowry has failed to record a block or steal in either of his last two games. The Heat point guard has averaged 20.0 minutes over his last two outings with Tyler Herro back in the fold, and that figure could drop even more with Jimmy Butler potentially returning from a two-game absence. Tyrese Maxey will give Lowry all sorts of problems as Philly's primary option on offense, so it's hard to see Lowry impacting this game defensively. This prop has a solid chance of hitting if Lowry's workload remains the same.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic to record a triple-double (+130)

Kyrie Irving is still out of commission, so bettors should be ready for Doncic to stuff the stat sheet. The Mavericks star has averaged 33.4 points, 11.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds through 11 meetings without his backcourt partner this season. He's tallied four triple-doubles during that span. He'll have to ramp up his usual do-it-all playing style to have a chance of topping the Suns' duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.