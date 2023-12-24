NBA's Christmas Day slate is here, and the game's biggest stars are taking the court: Giannis, Dame, Steph, Jokic, LeBron, AD, Tatum, Embiid, Butler, Luka, KD, Booker, and more will all be in action throughout the day. The five-game schedule tips off at noon ET with Knicks vs. Bucks and runs all day long as things close out with Suns vs. Mavericks.

Here's a breakdown of each game, plus how you can watch every matchup.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Time : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : Fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bucks -3.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are paying in their sixth consecutive Christmas Day game, squaring off with the Knicks at one of the league's most storied arenas. New York dropped its Christmas Day matchup with the 76ers last year and will have its hands full with Milwaukee, which won against the Knicks by 19 points on Saturday afternoon.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

Ball Arena -- Denver TV channel: ABC | Live stream : Fubo (try for free)

ABC | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: Nuggets -6.5

This is a battle between the last two NBA champions. Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who have appeared on the holiday slate for 10 consecutive seasons, lost to the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 8. The Nuggets have won four straight regular-season matchups against the Warriors since they fell to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Time : 5:00 p.m. ET

: 5:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles TV channel: ABC, ESPN | Live stream : Fubo (try for free)

ABC, ESPN | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: Celtics -3

The premier matchup of the day features the NBA's most storied rivalry. The Celtics have beat the Lakers in four of the last five pairings between these historic franchises. LeBron James, meanwhile, is set to play on Christmas for the 18th time in his career. He owns the records for most Christmas Day games played and most Christmas Day points scored (460).

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : Fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: 76ers -1.5

This matchup between East rivals features the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, who is on a tear -- he has registered at least a 30-point double-double in his previous 12 contests. Miami, which has won the last three meetings with Philadelphia, will look to slow Embiid down with elite defensive big man Bam Adebayo. The Heat have won eight straight games on Christmas.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix

Footprint Center -- Phoenix TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : Fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : Fubo (try for free) Odds: Suns -5

The final matchup of the night features a trio of the NBA's most exciting scorers: Dallas' Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG) and Phoenix's Kevin Durant (31.0) and Devin Booker (27.9). While Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal won't suit up, the Mavs and Suns have a long history -- including Dallas' playoff upset of Phoenix in 2022. it's a great game to close out an exciting day of NBA action.