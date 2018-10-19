NBA DFS: Kawhi Leonard and best picks for Oct. 19 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Opening Week of the 2018-19 season rolls on Friday night with star players such as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo set to take the floor during a nine-game NBA DFS main slate featuring some big-time matchups such as Raptors vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Jazz. The action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET, and FanDuel is hosting a $400,000 Clutch Shot, while DraftKings is featuring a $450,000 Return to the Court. Both these NBA DFS tournaments return $100,000 to the winner. Before entering those or any other NBA DFS tournaments or cash games, check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of each game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Thanks to picks such as Steph Curry, who went off for over 55 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings, McClure's optimal lineups cashed on both sites on Opening Night on Tuesday. He followed that up on Thursday with some spot-on picks such as Chicago's Bobby Portis, who went off for 42.2 points on FanDuel, returning over 7x value for owners.

For Friday's loaded main slate, McClure loves Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard at $9,400 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. Leonard ended any concerns about rust in Toronto's opener against Cleveland, scoring 24 points and recording 12 rebounds in his first regular-season action in almost a year.

Another one of the NBA DFS picks McClure is all over for Friday, October 19: Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at $6,500 on both sites. He went off for 21 points in his 2018-19 debut, and he has huge upside this evening in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans that has an Over-Under of 230.5 points, the highest of any game tonight.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.