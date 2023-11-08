The NBA is considering making a change to its draft format. The league met with general managers on Wednesday to discuss adding a second day, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The new format could begin as early as 2024. Team executives reportedly believe that additional time in the first and second rounds could be helpful.

NBA teams are valuing draft capital more and more each year, but they get a lot less time to decide whether they want to select prospects who aren't considered lottery or first-round talent. Teams are given five minutes per first-round pick to make a choice, but that figure drops to two minutes per choice in the much more abbreviated second round.

Adding a second day for the second round could give evaluators more time to find good matches for under-the-radar talent, but most of them won't end up playing significant roles early on given the limited roster spots. There's been no indication of a third round being added, but perhaps that could become part of the conversation given the growth of the G League, where up-and-coming players can gain experience to work their way up to the NBA.

The NBA Draft has been televised since 1980 and reduced its duration to two rounds in 1989.