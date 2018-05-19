NBA legend Bill Russell hospitalized overnight for dehydration, released Saturday
Russell tweeted Saturday that he is being taken home after being kept hospitalized overnight for dehydration
NBA icon Bill Russell was hospitalized on Friday but was released Saturday after being kept overnight for observation, he tweeted. TMZ first reported the news of his hospitalization, which reportedly came as a result of dehydration.
Though initial reports suggested his hospitalization was due to an apparent heart condition, Russell jokingly jabbed at himself by saying that his friends tell him he doesn't have one to give him trouble anyway.
Russell, 84, collapsed in 2014 during a speaking engagement, but he recovered quickly after a brief hospitalization.
Russell is a Hall of Famer who won 11 championships in 13 professional seasons, and was a five-time MVP winner and 12-time All-Star.
-
Report: No Lakers player untouchable
The Lakers reportedly prefer to build around their young core but are open to getting better...
-
NBA conference finals predictions
Our NBA experts predict the conference finals round of the playoffs
-
Cavs-Celtics: Highlights, scores, news
Follow along for all the news, updates and highlights from Saturday's playoff action
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
The Celtics are the only team around that still have significant injuries to their roster
-
Report: Towns, Wolves not in good place
Towns was the No. 1 pick in 2015 but could be a name heard on the trading block this offseason,...
-
Allen to address tripping incidents
Allen had a successful college career, but it was marred by several tripping incidents