NBA legend Bill Russell hospitalized overnight for dehydration, released Saturday

Bill Russell, 84, left the hospital after being kept overnight for dehydration. USATSI

NBA icon Bill Russell was hospitalized on Friday but was released Saturday after being kept overnight for observation, he tweeted. TMZ first reported the news of his hospitalization, which reportedly came as a result of dehydration.

Though initial reports suggested his hospitalization was due to an apparent heart condition, Russell jokingly jabbed at himself by saying that his friends tell him he doesn't have one to give him trouble anyway.

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018

Russell, 84, collapsed in 2014 during a speaking engagement, but he recovered quickly after a brief hospitalization.

Russell is a Hall of Famer who won 11 championships in 13 professional seasons, and was a five-time MVP winner and 12-time All-Star.