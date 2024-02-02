Ten games will make up Friday's NBA slate. We have our eye on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering.

Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-150) @ Atlanta Hawks

The Suns have won two straight ahead of their road matchup with the Hawks. Atlanta can score with the best of them but has lost three straight games against teams with winning records. It'll also be hard to hide Trae Young defensively against a team starting Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt while Grayson Allen leads the league in 3-point percentage. The aforementioned guards have losing records against Young, but Kevin Durant is 7-2 all-time in head-to-head matchups. I'll take the road in the playoff picture over the underachieving Hawks here.

Spread: Orlando Magic +6.5 (-110) @ Minnesota Timberwolves

This pairing got ugly for the shorthanded Magic last month, but they're a lot healthier this time around. Orlando started Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houston, and Goga Bitadze the last time these two teams met. Now they have their ideal starting lineup back to make this game competitive. Minnesota has dropped a couple of games to struggling teams in recent weeks and a battle between two defensive powerhouses could keep the score close. Rudy Gobert's (ankle) questionable status could also help out the underdogs.

Player prop: Paolo Banchero over 4.5 assists (+104)

Banchero has had no trouble setting the table for his teammates as of late. The Magic forward has tallied at least six dimes in five straight games and has acted as his team's primary playmaker while Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs split time at point guard. There's no reason he can't get to his season average given his recent uptick in assists despite facing such an elite defense. This will be a steal should Gobert be ruled out, so bettors should keep an eye out for updates on him.