NBA players react to Virginia's 85-77 win in OT over Texas Tech in 2019 NCAA national championship game

NBA players reacted to Virginia's thrilling overtime victory

Well, the 2019 NCAA national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech certainly exceeded expectations.

By the end of the night, it was the Cavaliers who defeated the Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime to win their first national championship just a year after being eliminated by a No. 16 seed after entering the 2018 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Many had low expectations for the game as two non-traditional powerhouse teams went at it for all of the marbles on Monday night. However, the game was one of the best championship games in years and it took overtime to decide a champion.

It took a 3-pointer by De'Andre Hunter with 12.9 seconds remaining to tie the score at 68-all and push the game into overtime. Virginia then proceeded to go on a 10-0 run during the extra period to pull away from Texas Tech.

How did some NBA players react to Virginia's thrilling victory?

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton gives the Cavaliers the ultimate props for coming back the year after they became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament.

Sam Dekker agrees with Connaughton's statement.

And Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris chimes in saying that NCAA athletes should be paid.

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young provides some consolation for Jarrett Culver, who will be one of the NBA Draft's top prospects, but struggled in the championship game, going just 5 for 22 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range for 15 points.

And last but not least, Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has a problem with college basketball's replay system.

All in all, not a bad national championship game between two teams that aren't named "Duke Blue Devils" or "North Carolina Tar Heels."

