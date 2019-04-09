NBA players react to Virginia's 85-77 win in OT over Texas Tech in 2019 NCAA national championship game

Well, the 2019 NCAA national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech certainly exceeded expectations.

By the end of the night, it was the Cavaliers who defeated the Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime to win their first national championship just a year after being eliminated by a No. 16 seed after entering the 2018 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Many had low expectations for the game as two non-traditional powerhouse teams went at it for all of the marbles on Monday night. However, the game was one of the best championship games in years and it took overtime to decide a champion.

It took a 3-pointer by De'Andre Hunter with 12.9 seconds remaining to tie the score at 68-all and push the game into overtime. Virginia then proceeded to go on a 10-0 run during the extra period to pull away from Texas Tech.

How did some NBA players react to Virginia's thrilling victory?

Feel horrible for @TexasTech Great run! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 9, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton gives the Cavaliers the ultimate props for coming back the year after they became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament.

Much respect to UVA... lose to a 16 seed then win it all 👏🏼 — Pat Connaughton (@PlanetPat5) April 9, 2019

Sam Dekker agrees with Connaughton's statement.

As much as I joked in Round 1– in all seriousness, just an amazing turnaround and story for Virginia Basketball. Congrats to Coach Bennett and the Hoos. As cool and wild of a two year story as you can make up. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 9, 2019

I knew if Virginia went to OT.. They would win this game... you can’t teach Veteran Poise... — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) April 9, 2019

What. A. Game. Both Teams made History... Amazing to see❄️🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2019

And Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris chimes in saying that NCAA athletes should be paid.

Epic game, Congrats Virginia!! But look, these dudes got to get paid. End of story! Don't be fooled by them acting @ncaa commercials... #shadybusiness #ncaachampionship — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 9, 2019

Great story for UVA — Wade Baldwin IV (@The_Fourth_Wade) April 9, 2019

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young provides some consolation for Jarrett Culver, who will be one of the NBA Draft's top prospects, but struggled in the championship game, going just 5 for 22 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range for 15 points.

Keep ya head up @jarrettc08 you made your city, your university, and most importantly your family, Proud !!

You made history my brotha !!

Nobody can take that away from you🙏🏽💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2019

And last but not least, Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has a problem with college basketball's replay system.

Man how are you going to review a call like that!! And then reverse it this is too much now! — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) April 9, 2019

Take replay out of the college game! — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) April 9, 2019

All in all, not a bad national championship game between two teams that aren't named "Duke Blue Devils" or "North Carolina Tar Heels."