NBA players react to Virginia's 85-77 win in OT over Texas Tech in 2019 NCAA national championship game
NBA players reacted to Virginia's thrilling overtime victory
Well, the 2019 NCAA national championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech certainly exceeded expectations.
By the end of the night, it was the Cavaliers who defeated the Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime to win their first national championship just a year after being eliminated by a No. 16 seed after entering the 2018 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.
Many had low expectations for the game as two non-traditional powerhouse teams went at it for all of the marbles on Monday night. However, the game was one of the best championship games in years and it took overtime to decide a champion.
It took a 3-pointer by De'Andre Hunter with 12.9 seconds remaining to tie the score at 68-all and push the game into overtime. Virginia then proceeded to go on a 10-0 run during the extra period to pull away from Texas Tech.
How did some NBA players react to Virginia's thrilling victory?
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton gives the Cavaliers the ultimate props for coming back the year after they became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the tournament.
Sam Dekker agrees with Connaughton's statement.
And Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris chimes in saying that NCAA athletes should be paid.
Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young provides some consolation for Jarrett Culver, who will be one of the NBA Draft's top prospects, but struggled in the championship game, going just 5 for 22 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range for 15 points.
And last but not least, Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang has a problem with college basketball's replay system.
All in all, not a bad national championship game between two teams that aren't named "Duke Blue Devils" or "North Carolina Tar Heels."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rose 'open' to returning to Bulls
Rose will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
What's at stake in final games of season
Only one playoff spot is left up for grabs, but plenty of seeding races will go down to the...
-
Wade, family support son at Pride event
"We support each other with Pride!" Wade wrote in an Instagram caption
-
Lonzo signs with new agent amid drama
Ball and agent Harrison Gaines mutually agreed to part ways
-
Players pick Harden over Giannis for MVP
Harden got 44 percent of the vote from his peers, while Giannis got 38.9 percent