The NBA playoffs are almost here. Less than two weeks remain in the regular season, and the postseason is set to begin April 16 with the Play-In Tournament. The playoffs get started April 20. The playoff picture is coming into focus (13 teams have already clinched postseason spots), but there is still plenty to be decided in the regular season's closing games. Seeding, home-court advantage and the chance to avoid the Play-In Tournament are all on the line between now and April 14.

So what's the latest in the NBA's playoff picture? The Philadelphia 76ers scored a massive win in Miami on Thursday, pulling them within one loss of the No. 6 Pacers and No. 7 Heat. Joel Embiid went for 29 points in 29 minutes in his second game back -- both Sixers wins -- from knee surgery. Philly has five games left, and four of them are against the Grizzlies, Spurs, Pistons and Nets. I like their chances to get above the Play-In line, although at present, both Indiana and Miami own tiebreakers over the Sixers.

As a reminder, the NBA's Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Four teams in each conference (the 7-10 seeds) will enter the Play-In Tournament, while the top six seeds will automatically qualify for playoff spots. The seventh- and eighth-placed teams will face each other for the No. 7 seed. The ninth- and 10th-placed teams will face each other in another game, and then the loser of the No. 7/No. 8 game will face the winner of the No. 9/No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.

For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.

Here's where we stand entering play on Friday, April 5.

Playoff bracket if the season ended today...

West

(1) Timberwolves vs. (8) Pelicans/Kings/Lakers/Warriors

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Pelicans/Kings

(3) Thunder vs. (6) Suns

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Pacers/76ers/Bulls/Hawks

(2) Bucks vs. (7) Pacers/76ers

(3) Cavaliers vs. (6) Heat

(4) Magic vs. (5) Knicks

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Clinched: Top-four seed

Top-four seed Magic Number: Top-three seed (2)

Top-three seed (2) Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Top-four seed

Top-four seed Magic Number: Top-three seed (2)

Top-three seed (2) Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves clinched

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Magic Number: Top-four seed (1)

Top-four seed (1) Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)

Playoff spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Pelicans: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Clippers lead 2-0 with two to play

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (5)

Playoff spot (5) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans : Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Mavs lead via conference record

Mavs lead via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Mavs clinched

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (6)

Playoff spot (6) Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. New Orleans Pelicans (45-31)

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)

Play-In spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. Mavericks: Mavs lead via conference record

Mavs lead via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched

9. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33)

Magic Number: Play-In spot (1)

Play-In spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Mavs: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings clinched

Magic Number: Play-In spot (2)

Play-In spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Mavs: Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play

Mavs lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Rockets: Warriors clinched

MATHEMATICALLY ALIVE

Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors clinched

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1. Boston Celtics (60-16)

Clinched: NBA's best record

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-29)

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (1)

Playoff spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Bucks lead via division leader

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)

Playoff spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic currently own via division leader

4. Orlando Magic (45-31)



Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)

Playoff spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Magic currently own via division leader

Magic currently own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Magic clinched

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)

Playoff spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

6. Indiana Pacers (43-34)

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (4)

Playoff spot (4) Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Pacers clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic number : Playoff spot (5)

: Playoff spot (5) Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Miami leads via conference record

Clinched: Play-in spot

Play-in spot Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Miami leads via conference record

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Tiebreaker vs. Hawks: Bulls clinched