The final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is here, and the postseason gets started next week. We know the 20 teams who will qualify for the postseason, but almost every seed is still up for grabs. Seven teams have clinched a top-six seed and automatic entry into the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors defeated the Lakers with a historic 3-point barrage on Tuesday. Golden State is still No. 10 in the West, but with the season set to conclude this Sunday, the Warriors control their own destiny to finish at least above the Lakers for No. 9 as they have now clinched the season tiebreaker. Catching the Kings for the No. 8 seed, which would give the Warriors two shots to secure one win for a playoff spot, is within a reasonable reach as Sacramento leads Golden State by an effective two games (Sacramento is up by one loss but owns the tiebreaker) with three to play.
The Kings also lead the Lakers by an effective two games as they have cliched that tiebreaker as well.
Also on Tuesday, the Suns fell to the Clippers to drop below the play-in line at No. 7. The Clippers clinched a playoff spot with the win, and the Pelicans, who defeated Portland, moved up to No. 6. The Mavericks also clinched a playoff spot with their win over Charlotte.
As a reminder, the NBA's Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Four teams in each conference (the 7-10 seeds) will enter the Play-In Tournament, while the top six seeds will automatically qualify for playoff spots. The seventh- and eighth-placed teams will face each other for the No. 7 seed. The ninth- and 10th-placed teams will face each other in another game, and then the loser of the No. 7/No. 8 game will face the winner of the No. 9/No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.
For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.
Here's where we stand entering play on Tuesday, April 9.
Playoff bracket if the season ended today...
West
(1) Timberwolves vs. (8) Suns/Kings/Lakers/Warriors
(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Suns/Kings
(3) Thunder vs. (6) Pelicans
(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks
East
(1) Celtics vs. (8) 76ers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks
(2) Bucks vs. (7) 76ers/Heat
(3) Knicks vs. (6) Pacers
(4) Magic vs. (5) Cavaliers
WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24)
- Clinched: Top-three seed
- Magic number: No. 1 seed in West (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Wolves clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Wolves currently own via division record
2. Denver Nuggets (55-24)
- Clinched: Top-three seed
- Magic Number: Top-two seed (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Thunder clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves clinched
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25)
- Clinched: Top-three seed
- Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Thunder clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves currently own via division record
4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-28)
- Clinched: Playoff spot
- Tiebreaker vs. Mavericks: Clippers clinched
5. Dallas Mavericks (49-30)
- Clinched: Playoff spot
- Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage
6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Pelicans have clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns have clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Phoenix Suns (46-33)
- Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Suns clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Tied 2-2 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched
8. Sacramento Kings (45-34)
- Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Tied 2-2 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Kings lead via division record
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched
9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)
- Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Lakers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings clinched
10. Golden State Warriors (44-35)
- Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings lead via division record
- Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors clinched
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. Boston Celtics (62-17)
- Clinched: NBA's best record
2. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31)
- Clinched: Playoff spot
- Magic Number: Top-four seed (3)
- Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Bucks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Bucks lead via division leader
- Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Tied 1-1 with two to play
3. New York Knicks (47-32)
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (1)
- Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Knicks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched
4. Orlando Magic (46-33)
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)
- Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Magic currently own via division leader
- Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Magic clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Magic clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with two to play
5. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33)
- Clinched: Play-In spot
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)
- Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks lead via division leader
- Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Knicks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic currently own via division leader
6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)
- Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)
- Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Pacers clinched
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)
- Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Miami leads via conference record
8. Miami Heat (44-35)
- Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Miami leads via conference record
9. Chicago Bulls (37-42)
- Tiebreaker vs. Hawks: Bulls clinched
10. Atlanta Hawks (36-43)
- Tiebreaker vs. Bulls: Bulls clinched