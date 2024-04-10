The final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is here, and the postseason gets started next week. We know the 20 teams who will qualify for the postseason, but almost every seed is still up for grabs. Seven teams have clinched a top-six seed and automatic entry into the first round of the playoffs.

The Warriors defeated the Lakers with a historic 3-point barrage on Tuesday. Golden State is still No. 10 in the West, but with the season set to conclude this Sunday, the Warriors control their own destiny to finish at least above the Lakers for No. 9 as they have now clinched the season tiebreaker. Catching the Kings for the No. 8 seed, which would give the Warriors two shots to secure one win for a playoff spot, is within a reasonable reach as Sacramento leads Golden State by an effective two games (Sacramento is up by one loss but owns the tiebreaker) with three to play.

The Kings also lead the Lakers by an effective two games as they have cliched that tiebreaker as well.

Also on Tuesday, the Suns fell to the Clippers to drop below the play-in line at No. 7. The Clippers clinched a playoff spot with the win, and the Pelicans, who defeated Portland, moved up to No. 6. The Mavericks also clinched a playoff spot with their win over Charlotte.

As a reminder, the NBA's Play-In Tournament will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Four teams in each conference (the 7-10 seeds) will enter the Play-In Tournament, while the top six seeds will automatically qualify for playoff spots. The seventh- and eighth-placed teams will face each other for the No. 7 seed. The ninth- and 10th-placed teams will face each other in another game, and then the loser of the No. 7/No. 8 game will face the winner of the No. 9/No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.

For the remainder of the season, this will be your one-stop shop playoff picture. We've got you covered on everything from the current standings to tiebreaker scenarios and magic numbers for both play-in spots and top-six seeds.

Here's where we stand entering play on Tuesday, April 9.

Playoff bracket if the season ended today...

West

(1) Timberwolves vs. (8) Suns/Kings/Lakers/Warriors

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Suns/Kings

(3) Thunder vs. (6) Pelicans

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) 76ers/Heat/Bulls/Hawks

(2) Bucks vs. (7) 76ers/Heat

(3) Knicks vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Magic vs. (5) Cavaliers

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Clinched: Top-three seed

Top-three seed Magic number : No. 1 seed in West (3)

: No. 1 seed in West (3) Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Top-three seed

Top-three seed Magic Number: Top-two seed (3)

Tiebreaker vs. Thunder: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves clinched

Clinched: Top-three seed

Top-three seed Tiebreaker vs. Nuggets: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Wolves: Wolves currently own via division record

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Tiebreaker vs. Mavericks: Clippers clinched

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched

Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)

Magic Number: Playoff spot (3)

Playoff spot (3) Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Pelicans have clinched

Pelicans have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Dallas currently owns via division win percentage

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavs clinched

Mavs clinched Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Tied 2-2 with one to play

Tied 2-2 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Kings have clinched

9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

Tiebreaker vs. Warriors: Warriors clinched

Warriors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings clinched

Tiebreaker vs. Kings: Kings lead via division record

Kings lead via division record Tiebreaker vs. Suns: Suns clinched

Suns clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Warriors clinched

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS



1. Boston Celtics (62-17)

Clinched: NBA's best record

2. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31)

Clinched: Playoff spot

Playoff spot Magic Number: Top-four seed (3)

Top-four seed (3) Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Tied 1-1 with two to play

Magic Number: Playoff spot (1)

Playoff spot (1) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks clinched

Bucks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

4. Orlando Magic (46-33)



Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)

Playoff spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Cavs: Magic currently own via division leader

Magic currently own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with two to play

Clinched: Play-In spot

Play-In spot Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)

Playoff spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Bucks: Bucks lead via division leader

Bucks lead via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Knicks: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic currently own via division leader

6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)

Magic Number: Playoff spot (2)

Playoff spot (2) Tiebreaker vs. Magic: Magic clinched

Magic clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Pacers clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Pacers clinched

Pacers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Heat: Miami leads via conference record

Tiebreaker vs. Pacers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. 76ers: Miami leads via conference record

Tiebreaker vs. Hawks: Bulls clinched