NBA playoffs bracket 2018: Finals matchup is almost set, so who will join the Cavaliers?
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
LeBron is truly incredible. He's going back to the NBA Finals for the eighth straight season after dispatching the Boston Celtics in Game 7. On Monday we'll find out whether he and the Cavs will have a fourth straight matchup with the Warriors, or whether the Rockets can achieve their goal of making it to the NBA Finals.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 1 Rockets vs. No. 2 Warriors
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 4 Cavaliers (Cavaliers win, 4-3)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series results
LeBron James and the Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Finals
-
Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 7: LIVE updates
The Cavs are heading back to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season
-
Takeaways: LeBron wills Cavs in Game 7
The Cavaliers are heading back to the NBA Finals, but is it LeBron's greatest accomplishme...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday with Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are almost complete in the 2018 NBA playoffs