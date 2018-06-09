2018 NBA Finals: Warriors sweep Cavaliers in four games for third title in four seasons

It's all over. The Golden State Warriors are champions of the NBA yet again. For the second straight season, and the third time in four seasons, the Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time around they took care of business in four games, earning the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007.

Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP for the second straight season, outdueling his teammate Steph Curry for the award. K.D. averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and 40 percent from 3. His Game 3 performance -- 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- was a legacy-defining effort, and proved vital in not only getting the Warriors the title, but getting himself the personal award.

The Warriors' dynasty figures to continue marching along, with Durant saying earlier this week that he plans to return to the Warriors this summer. But as for the Cavs, no one knows what their roster will look like next season. It all depends on what LeBron James decides to do.

NBA Finals results

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

