2018 NBA Finals: Warriors sweep Cavaliers in four games for third title in four seasons
The Warriors cruised in Game 4 to take the series in four games
It's all over. The Golden State Warriors are champions of the NBA yet again. For the second straight season, and the third time in four seasons, the Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time around they took care of business in four games, earning the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007.
Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP for the second straight season, outdueling his teammate Steph Curry for the award. K.D. averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and 40 percent from 3. His Game 3 performance -- 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- was a legacy-defining effort, and proved vital in not only getting the Warriors the title, but getting himself the personal award.
The Warriors' dynasty figures to continue marching along, with Durant saying earlier this week that he plans to return to the Warriors this summer. But as for the Cavs, no one knows what their roster will look like next season. It all depends on what LeBron James decides to do.
NBA Finals results
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 | Forgrave: LeBron's greatness denied again
- Game 2 from Oakland: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 | Ward-Henninger: LeBron human in Game 2
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102 | Ward-Henninger: Cavs' best still wasn't enough
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Warriors 105, Cavaliers 83
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Durant named 2018 Finals MVP
This is Durant's second Finals MVP award in two seasons with Golden State
-
Curry sparkles, Cavs crumble in sweep
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions again
-
LeBron exits, maybe for last time as Cav
LeBron finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Game 4 loss
-
Warriors sweep Cavs, repeat as champions
The Warriors sweep the Cavaliers in four games to earn third title in four seasons
-
LeBron airs frustrations on Cavs bench
A very frustrated LeBron was visibly displeased with his team's effort in Game 4
-
Kyrie continues flat Earth discussion
Irving said it was fun for him to debate the issue