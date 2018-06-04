NBA to reportedly experiment with challenge flag during summer leagues to review close calls
The Las Vegas Summer League will feature all 30 teams for the first time this summer, and runs from July 6-17
The NBA will reportedly be taking a page out of the NFL's book during their annual summer league next month. According to a report from SiriusXM Radio's Justin Termine, he was told by Kiki Vandeweghe -- currently the league's executive vice president of basketball operations -- that the league will experiment with a challenge flag during summer leagues.
Of course, there are already systems in place for referees to review close calls, but those are predetermined by an established set of parameters. There is currently no option for a coach or team to ask for a review of a call outside of what's in the rule book.
It would certainly add an interesting element to games, especially in the playoffs. We've seen already in the Finals how contentious calls can have a big impact on the outcome. Plus, there would assuredly be some strange moments with coaches losing track of their flag or throwing it when they aren't allowed to, as we've seen in the NFL.
There will be three summer leagues this season, with Utah and Sacramento running smaller, shorter leagues from July 2-5. Then, all 30 teams will make their way to Las Vegas for that summer league, which will run from July 6-17. This is the first year that every team will be in attendance.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
Cavs' bench decimated at end of Game 1
Smith dribbled out the clock in a tie game instead of going up for a potential game-winning...
-
Warriors, not Cavs, keep things tight
Although it feels like 5-on-1 more often than not, the Cavaliers are hanging around games
-
'Good' Durant key to Warriors' dominance
K.D. stayed away from iso ball in Game 2 and the Warriors were much better because of it
-
LeBron is human, which isn't good enough
LeBron's stat line was incredible Sunday night, but he needs to be transcendent to even threaten...
-
Tristan storms off after Game 2
Tristan follows LeBron as the latest Cavs player to abruptly end an interview after a Finals...