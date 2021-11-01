Through 2 Quarters

The Brooklyn Nets are flexing their muscles against the Detroit Pistons, showing why they were favored to win all along. Brooklyn is in control with a 64-49 lead over Detroit.

The Nets have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard James Harden and power forward Kevin Durant. The former has 11 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds, while the latter has 19 points and two assists. A double-double would be KD's third in a row.

Detroit hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 11 points or fewer.

This is the most points Brooklyn has had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Detroit 1-4; Brooklyn 3-3

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Barclays Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, winning 110-103. The Pistons relied on the efforts of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 22 points and five assists along with seven boards, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn bagged a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. Shooting guard James Harden was the offensive standout of the contest for Brooklyn, picking up 29 points and eight assists along with eight rebounds.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Detroit up to 1-4 and the Nets to 3-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Brooklyn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.20%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn and Detroit both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Paul Millsap: Out (Personal)

Nicolas Claxton: Out (Illness)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for Detroit