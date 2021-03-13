Who's Playing

Detroit @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Detroit 10-27; Brooklyn 25-13

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.92 points per contest before their game on Saturday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET March 13 at Barclays Center. They will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Brooklyn and the Boston Celtics on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 121-109 win at home. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Pistons as they fell 105-102 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points along with eight rebounds.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 25-13 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. We'll see if Brooklyn can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.