Who's Playing

Toronto @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Toronto 11-10; Brooklyn 12-11

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 39 points and five assists along with five rebounds. KD's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 126-108 margin. Toronto was down 102-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 35 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Nets, who are 11-12 against the spread.

Brooklyn is now 12-11 while the Raptors sit at 11-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Toronto has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Sportsnet ONE

Sportsnet ONE Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 26 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.