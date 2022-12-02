Who's Playing
Toronto @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Toronto 11-10; Brooklyn 12-11
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 39 points and five assists along with five rebounds. KD's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, Toronto lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 126-108 margin. Toronto was down 102-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 35 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Nets, who are 11-12 against the spread.
Brooklyn is now 12-11 while the Raptors sit at 11-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Toronto has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Sportsnet ONE
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Toronto have won 26 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 23, 2022 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Toronto 98
- Oct 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toronto 109 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 28, 2022 - Toronto 133 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 14, 2021 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Toronto 129
- Nov 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 21, 2021 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 05, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74