Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Brooklyn
Current Records: San Antonio 12-24; Brooklyn 24-12
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Dec. 19 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. San Antonio will head out on the road to face off against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.5 points per matchup.
San Antonio was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 126-125 to the Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn wrapped up 2022 with a 123-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 28 points in addition to six boards.
The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 24-12 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 12-24. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Brooklyn and San Antonio will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $137.15
Odds
The Nets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 117 vs. San Antonio 102
- Jan 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 121 vs. San Antonio 119
- May 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. San Antonio 116
- Mar 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. San Antonio 113
- Mar 06, 2020 - Brooklyn 139 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 19, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. San Antonio 85
- Jan 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 17, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 26, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 23, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Dec 10, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 11, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 30, 2015 - San Antonio 102 vs. Brooklyn 75