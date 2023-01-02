Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Brooklyn

Current Records: San Antonio 12-24; Brooklyn 24-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a contest against the Brooklyn Nets since Dec. 19 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. San Antonio will head out on the road to face off against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.5 points per matchup.

San Antonio was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 126-125 to the Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds along with six assists, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn wrapped up 2022 with a 123-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 28 points in addition to six boards.

The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 24-12 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 12-24. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Brooklyn and San Antonio will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.15

Odds

The Nets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.