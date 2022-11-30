Who's Playing

Washington @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Washington 11-10; Brooklyn 11-11

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Barclays Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 109-102. Power forward Kevin Durant took over for Brooklyn, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists along with seven boards. KD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points. Durant's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Washington strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 142-127. Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis was on fire, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and three blocks.

Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Washington

Odds

The Nets are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.