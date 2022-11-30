Who's Playing
Washington @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Washington 11-10; Brooklyn 11-11
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Barclays Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 109-102. Power forward Kevin Durant took over for Brooklyn, finishing with 45 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists along with seven boards. KD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points. Durant's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Washington strolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 142-127. Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis was on fire, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and three blocks.
Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Nets are a 5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 04, 2022 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Washington 86
- Feb 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 10, 2022 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 19, 2022 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 118
- Oct 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Washington 90
- Mar 21, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 31, 2021 - Washington 149 vs. Brooklyn 146
- Jan 03, 2021 - Washington 123 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 02, 2020 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 26, 2020 - Washington 110 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Feb 01, 2020 - Washington 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Feb 27, 2019 - Washington 125 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Dec 14, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Washington 118
- Dec 01, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 13, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Washington 84
- Dec 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Washington 98
- Mar 24, 2017 - Washington 129 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Feb 08, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 30, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 05, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Apr 11, 2016 - Washington 0 vs. Brooklyn 0
- Apr 06, 2016 - Washington 121 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 111 vs. Brooklyn 96