3rd Quarter Report

The Suns fell flat on their face against the Thunder last Friday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Suns have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 90-68.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 45-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Phoenix 43-31, New Orleans 45-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Pelicans and the Celtics played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 223.5-point over/under. The Pelicans fell 104-92 to the Celtics. New Orleans has struggled against Boston recently, as their match on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The experts predicted a close game on Friday and a win for the Suns, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 128-103 defeat to the Thunder. Phoenix was down 101-80 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 45-29. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 43-31.

The Pelicans lost to the Suns at home by a decisive 123-109 margin when the teams last played back in January. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 52 points and 5 assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.