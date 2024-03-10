Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-28, New York 37-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $107.80

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Neither the 76ers nor the Knicks could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Friday, Philadelphia couldn't handle the Pelicans and fell 103-95. The 76ers were down 84-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the loss, the 76ers had strong showings from Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and Paul Reed, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Harris didn't help the 76ers' cause all that much against the Grizzlies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Magic played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 207-point over/under. New York was the clear victor by a 98-74 margin over the Magic. The oddsmakers were on the Knicks' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 35-28. As for New York, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 37-26.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Philadelphia is playing as the underdog, but their 8-13 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

New York is a solid 7-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.