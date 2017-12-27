Nike asked LeBron for 'significant input' when designing Cavs' 'The Land' uniform
James is confident Cleveland's 'The Land' Nike jerseys will become a popular alternative look
LeBron James has had a lot of different jerseys throughout his NBA career. His teams have always had a bunch of different alternate jerseys so he's worn all kinds. This is why when Nike created the Cleveland Cavaliers' new "City" jerseys, it decided it would be smart to refer to James himself when deciding how they would design it.
James' role in the process isn't clear, but he did seem to play a pretty large role in it. He's obviously a fan of the new jerseys despite the initial backlash towards them. He believes that once the Cavs wear them they'll become a popular alternate design.
The new jerseys are certainly polarizing. With a gray color scheme they, despite what James says, aren't very original with most NBA teams having black and/or gray jerseys for the sake of having them.
However, he's right that they'll become popular once the Cavs start wearing them. Part of this has to do with familiarity and the rest has to do with popular teams can make any design look good in the eyes of fans. Remember when Cleveland won an NBA Finals in the hated sleeves? All of a sudden sleeves weren't so bad anymore for at least one summer.
-
Kobe helped design Lakers 'City' unis
The Lakers' new 'City' jerseys were designed specifically with the 'Black Mamba' in mind
-
Dray: NBA's L2M report makes no sense
The L2M from Christmas Day acknowledged a number of missed calls in the Warriors-Cavs show...
-
Grading Nike's NBA City Edition jerseys
Nearly every NBA team has been unveiled, so it's time to see who's hot and who's not
-
Laura Dern and Baron Davis are the best
People like to complain about the year they're in, but this is great news
-
NBA Wed. scores, highlights, updates
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Wednesday's games
-
Rose says he never considered retiring
Rose professes his love for the game of basketball and also says he never considered retir...
Add a Comment