Nike asked LeBron for 'significant input' when designing Cavs' 'The Land' uniform

LeBron James has had a lot of different jerseys throughout his NBA career. His teams have always had a bunch of different alternate jerseys so he's worn all kinds. This is why when Nike created the Cleveland Cavaliers' new "City" jerseys, it decided it would be smart to refer to James himself when deciding how they would design it.

James' role in the process isn't clear, but he did seem to play a pretty large role in it. He's obviously a fan of the new jerseys despite the initial backlash towards them. He believes that once the Cavs wear them they'll become a popular alternate design.

LeBron had significant input in CLE’s new “The Land” uni. He told me he’s confident that once fans get over the initial surprise and see the Cavs wear them in games, they will become a popular alternative look. “The internet always hates on something different at first,” he said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 27, 2017

The new jerseys are certainly polarizing. With a gray color scheme they, despite what James says, aren't very original with most NBA teams having black and/or gray jerseys for the sake of having them.

However, he's right that they'll become popular once the Cavs start wearing them. Part of this has to do with familiarity and the rest has to do with popular teams can make any design look good in the eyes of fans. Remember when Cleveland won an NBA Finals in the hated sleeves? All of a sudden sleeves weren't so bad anymore for at least one summer.