Who's Playing
Memphis @ Denver
Current Records: Memphis 19-10; Denver 18-11
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (12-12), but not for long. The Grizz will take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Grizz will be looking to right the ship.
The Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was hardly the result the Grizz or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Oklahoma City heading into this contest. Despite the loss, the Grizz got a solid performance out of small forward Dillon Brooks, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 32 points.
Meanwhile, things were close when the Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets clashed on Sunday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 119-115. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 40 points, 27 boards, and ten assists. Jokic now has five triple-doubles this season.
Memphis is now 19-10 while Denver sits at 18-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them first in the league. But the Nuggets enter the matchup with a 50.50% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver and Memphis both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.
- Apr 07, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Denver 118
- Nov 03, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 01, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 26, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 19, 2021 - Denver 139 vs. Memphis 137
- Mar 12, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84