Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 19-10; Denver 18-11

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (12-12), but not for long. The Grizz will take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Grizz will be looking to right the ship.

The Grizzlies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was hardly the result the Grizz or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Oklahoma City heading into this contest. Despite the loss, the Grizz got a solid performance out of small forward Dillon Brooks, who shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets clashed on Sunday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 119-115. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 40 points, 27 boards, and ten assists. Jokic now has five triple-doubles this season.

Memphis is now 19-10 while Denver sits at 18-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them first in the league. But the Nuggets enter the matchup with a 50.50% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver and Memphis both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.