Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 38-23; Denver 44-19

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (13-13), but not for long. Memphis is on the road again Friday and plays against the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET March 3 at Ball Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, taking their contest 113-99. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points, six assists and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Denver took their matchup against Houston on Tuesday by a conclusive 133-112 score. With Denver ahead 74-54 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their point guard Jamal Murray did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Grizzlies are now 38-23 while the Nuggets sit at 44-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them first in the league. But Denver ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver and Memphis both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.