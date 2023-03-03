Who's Playing
Memphis @ Denver
Current Records: Memphis 38-23; Denver 44-19
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (13-13), but not for long. Memphis is on the road again Friday and plays against the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET March 3 at Ball Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, taking their contest 113-99. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points, six assists and nine boards.
Meanwhile, Denver took their matchup against Houston on Tuesday by a conclusive 133-112 score. With Denver ahead 74-54 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their point guard Jamal Murray did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
The Grizzlies are now 38-23 while the Nuggets sit at 44-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them first in the league. But Denver ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver and Memphis both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Memphis 112 vs. Denver 94
- Dec 20, 2022 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 91
- Apr 07, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Memphis 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Denver 118
- Nov 03, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 01, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 26, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 19, 2021 - Denver 139 vs. Memphis 137
- Mar 12, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84