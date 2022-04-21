Who's Playing

Golden State @ Denver

Current Records: Golden State 2-0; Denver 0-2

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Ball Arena. Denver will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Dubs put the hurt on Denver with a sharp 126-106 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established a 101-81 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and five boards, and point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Warriors' win brought them up to 2-0 while the Nuggets' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Denver.