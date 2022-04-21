Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 2-0; Denver 0-2
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Denver Nuggets will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Ball Arena. Denver will need to watch out since the Warriors have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Denver is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Dubs put the hurt on Denver with a sharp 126-106 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established a 101-81 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and five boards, and point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Warriors' win brought them up to 2-0 while the Nuggets' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But Denver comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Denver.
- Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104