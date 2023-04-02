Who's Playing
Golden State @ Denver
Current Records: Golden State 41-37; Denver 51-26
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. The Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.56 points per game.
The Dubs strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 130-115. Golden State can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five assists, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 100-93. Power forward Aaron Gordon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and six assists along with eight boards.
The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Phoenix Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count Denver out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Denver.
