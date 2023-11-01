Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Oklahoma City 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The Pelicans and the Thunder are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for the Pelicans, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 130-102 defeat to Golden State. The game was a close 59-57 at the break, but unfortunately for the Pelicans it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City beat Detroit 124-112 on Monday. The win was just what the Thunder needed coming off of a 128-95 defeat in their prior contest.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned 32 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

Golden State's victory bumped their season record to 3-1 while New Orleans' loss dropped theirs to 2-1.

The Pelicans came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in April, falling 123-118. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oklahoma City and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.