Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: New Orleans 2-1, Oklahoma City 3-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Pelicans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center. The Pelicans and the Thunder are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.
The experts predicted a close game on Monday and a win for the Pelicans, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 130-102 defeat to Golden State. The game was a close 59-57 at the break, but unfortunately for the Pelicans it sure didn't stay that way.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City beat Detroit 124-112 on Monday. The win was just what the Thunder needed coming off of a 128-95 defeat in their prior contest.
The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned 32 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.
Golden State's victory bumped their season record to 3-1 while New Orleans' loss dropped theirs to 2-1.
The Pelicans came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in April, falling 123-118. Can the Pelicans avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Oklahoma City and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 12, 2023 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 96
- Feb 13, 2023 - New Orleans 103 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Dec 23, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Nov 28, 2022 - New Orleans 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 15, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 29, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110