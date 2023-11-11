Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Milwaukee 5-3, Orlando 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.78

What to Know

The Bucks are 10-0 against the Magic since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET at Amway Center. The Bucks have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Indiana by a score of 126-124. The Bucks found out winning isn't easy when you drain 11 fewer threes than your opponent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 54 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando was just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 120-119 to Atlanta. The Magic have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Magic were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hawks only pulled down eight.

The losses dropped Milwaukee to 5-3 and Orlando to 4-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-7 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: The Bucks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.5 threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've been averaging only 9.9 per game. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won all of the games they've played against Orlando in the last 2 years.