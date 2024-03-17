Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Toronto 23-44, Orlando 39-28
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.22
What to Know
The Raptors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Raptors are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
Last Friday, Toronto couldn't handle the Magic and fell 113-103.
Gary Trent Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-44 record this season. As for Orlando, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 39-28 record this season.
The Raptors came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting on Friday, falling 113-103. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a big 13-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 215.5 points.
Series History
Orlando and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 15, 2024 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 103
- Nov 21, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 14, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 11, 2022 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97
- Oct 29, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Apr 16, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 102