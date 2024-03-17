Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Toronto 23-44, Orlando 39-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: The Sports Network

What to Know

The Raptors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Raptors are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Last Friday, Toronto couldn't handle the Magic and fell 113-103.

Gary Trent Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-44 record this season. As for Orlando, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 39-28 record this season.

The Raptors came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting on Friday, falling 113-103. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 13-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Orlando and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.