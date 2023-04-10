When the Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, they'll be without Paul George, at least for the beginning of that series, CBS Sports' NBA Insider Bill Reiter has confirmed. That isn't ideal for the Clippers as they try to take down the Suns, but Charania reports that George is making "tangible progress" towards a return.

George has been sidelined since March 21 with a sprained knee after hyperextending it during the Clippers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury happened when George landed awkwardly after grabbing a rebound.

It was originally reported that George would be out for 2-3 weeks, and three weeks will officially be April 11, so it appears he'll blow past that timeline. Game 1 of the Suns-Clippers series is set to start April 16, but given this report it appears he'll be ruled out for at least that game.

The Clippers could perhaps withstand a one-game absence from George in this series, given the team went 6-3 without him to close out the season. However, if George is expected to miss two or three games, it'll put L.A. at a significant disadvantage. The Suns have gone 8-0 in games Kevin Durant has played since acquiring him at the trade deadline, so the Clippers will need to be at full strength as much as possible in this series to contain Phoenix.