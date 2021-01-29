Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New Orleans

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-6; New Orleans 6-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 25 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

New Orleans strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 124-106. Power forward Zion Williamson and small forward Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 32 points and the latter shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points, eight dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, and small forward Khris Middleton, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 24 points and ten boards along with seven dimes.

The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans is now 6-10 while the Bucks sit at 11-6. New Orleans is 1-4 after wins this year, Milwaukee 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last ten games against New Orleans.