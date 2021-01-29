Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ New Orleans
Current Records: Milwaukee 11-6; New Orleans 6-10
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 25 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
New Orleans strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 124-106. Power forward Zion Williamson and small forward Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 32 points and the latter shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points, eight dimes and six boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, and small forward Khris Middleton, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 24 points and ten boards along with seven dimes.
The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans is now 6-10 while the Bucks sit at 11-6. New Orleans is 1-4 after wins this year, Milwaukee 6-4.
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last ten games against New Orleans.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New Orleans 108
- Dec 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 12, 2019 - Milwaukee 130 vs. New Orleans 113
- Dec 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 13, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 10, 2016 - New Orleans 112 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. New Orleans 113
- Mar 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New Orleans 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Milwaukee 99