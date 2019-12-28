Pelicans vs. Pacers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pelicans vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ New Orleans
Current Records: Indiana 21-11; New Orleans 9-23
What to Know
After four games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.16 points per contest.
The Pelicans were expected to lose against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Pelicans in a 112-100 victory over Denver. SF Brandon Ingram was the offensive standout of the game for the Pelicans, shooting 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 31 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Friday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 113-112 to the Miami Heat. PG Aaron Holiday (17 points), SG Jeremy Lamb (16 points), and SF T.J. Warren (16 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
When the two teams previously met in February, New Orleans lost to Indiana by a decisive 126-111 margin. Maybe the Pelicans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
