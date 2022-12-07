Who's Playing

Detroit @ New Orleans

Current Records: Detroit 7-19; New Orleans 15-8

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Smoothie King Center. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.35 points per matchup.

Detroit's matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Detroit turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Detroit blew past Miami 116-96. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, taking their contest 121-106. New Orleans' point guard Jose Alvarado was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 8-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 38 points.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 13-12-1 against the spread.

The Pistons are now 7-19 while the Pelicans sit at 15-8. Detroit is 1-5 after wins this year, New Orleans 7-7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.49

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 14 games against Detroit.