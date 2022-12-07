Who's Playing
Detroit @ New Orleans
Current Records: Detroit 7-19; New Orleans 15-8
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Smoothie King Center. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.35 points per matchup.
Detroit's matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Detroit turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Detroit blew past Miami 116-96. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, taking their contest 121-106. New Orleans' point guard Jose Alvarado was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 8-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 38 points.
Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 13-12-1 against the spread.
The Pistons are now 7-19 while the Pelicans sit at 15-8. Detroit is 1-5 after wins this year, New Orleans 7-7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.49
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Feb 01, 2022 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Dec 10, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 24, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Detroit 118
- Feb 14, 2021 - Detroit 123 vs. New Orleans 112
- Jan 13, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 09, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 23, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Detroit 108
- Feb 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 08, 2018 - New Orleans 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Mar 01, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Detroit 86
- Feb 01, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. New Orleans 98
- Feb 21, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Detroit 99