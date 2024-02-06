Halftime Report

The 76ers are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. Sitting on a score of 57-53, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 26-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Dallas 26-23, Philadelphia 30-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.28

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the 76ers last Saturday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and Brooklyn wasn't particularly close, with Philadelphia falling 136-121. The 76ers were down 105-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks and the Bucks couldn't quite live up to the 246.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Dallas fell 129-117 to the Bucks on Saturday. The over/under was set at 246.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Luka Doncic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 40 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 28 or more points the last ten times he's played.

Philadelphia has been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-18 record this season. As for Dallas, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 26-23.

The Mavericks are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Joel Embiid is out with an injury to his knee. The last time Embiid took on the Mavericks was back in October of 2022, where he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. His performance led Philadelphia to a 116-108 win over the Mavericks.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.