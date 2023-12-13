Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-10, Phoenix 13-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Suns and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Footprint Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Suns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Tuesday, Phoenix narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Golden State 119-116. The Suns were down 40-27 with 7:53 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Devin Booker led the charge by scoring 32 points along with seven assists. Another player making a difference was Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Nets and the Kings on Monday hardly resembled the 101-96 effort from their previous meeting. Brooklyn fell 131-118 to Sacramento. The Nets' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 13-10. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nets when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 116-112 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Nets' Cameron Thomas, who scored 43 points along with five rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Suns still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.