Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-12, Phoenix 18-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. The Clippers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Monday. They took down Miami 121-104. The Clippers were down 39-25 with 10:46 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 17-point victory.

The Clippers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kawhi Leonard led the charge by scoring 24 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Suns came tearing into Monday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They blew past Portland 109-88. The Suns were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-12 record this season. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 18-15 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Clippers came up short against the Suns when the teams last played back in April of 2023, falling 136-130. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 47 points and ten assists. Now that the Clippers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.