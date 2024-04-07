Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: New Orleans 45-32, Phoenix 46-31

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: KTVK Phoenix

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $80.00

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pelicans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 111-109 loss against the Spurs. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 219.5 point over/under.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jonas Valanciunas, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns waltzed into their match on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 97-87.

The Suns can attribute much of their success to Kevin Durant, who scored 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds, and Grayson Allen, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

New Orleans dropped their record down to 45-32 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 46-31 record this season.

While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Pelicans came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 124-111. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who almost dropped a double-double on 52 points and nine assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.