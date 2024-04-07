Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: New Orleans 45-32, Phoenix 46-31
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
What to Know
The Pelicans have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pelicans were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Friday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 111-109 loss against the Spurs. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 219.5 point over/under.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jonas Valanciunas, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Suns waltzed into their match on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Timberwolves by a score of 97-87.
The Suns can attribute much of their success to Kevin Durant, who scored 22 points along with six assists and six rebounds, and Grayson Allen, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.
New Orleans dropped their record down to 45-32 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 46-31 record this season.
While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
The Pelicans came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 124-111. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who almost dropped a double-double on 52 points and nine assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.
Odds
Phoenix is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 01, 2024 - Phoenix 124 vs. New Orleans 111
- Jan 19, 2024 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 17, 2022 - Phoenix 118 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 11, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 09, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Oct 28, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 28, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 26, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111