Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Milwaukee 29-17; Detroit 12-36

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.65 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-25 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

This past Thursday, the Pistons lost to the Chicago Bulls at home by a decisive 126-108 margin. Point guard Killian Hayes just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-13, 4-point finish.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 114-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the loss, the Bucks had strong showings from power forward Bobby Portis, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Portis has had at least 11 rebounds.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 25 out of their last 32 games against Detroit.