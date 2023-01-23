Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Milwaukee 29-17; Detroit 12-36
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.65 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-25 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
This past Thursday, the Pistons lost to the Chicago Bulls at home by a decisive 126-108 margin. Point guard Killian Hayes just could not get things rolling his way, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-13, 4-point finish.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 114-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the loss, the Bucks had strong showings from power forward Bobby Portis, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Portis has had at least 11 rebounds.
Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 25 out of their last 32 games against Detroit.
- Nov 02, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 03, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Nov 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Feb 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88