Who's Playing
New York @ Detroit
Current Records: New York 17-17; Detroit 9-24
What to Know
The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Knicks sidestepped the Indiana Pacers for a 110-107 win. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Detroit had to settle for a 110-107 loss against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 30 points along with seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Knicks' victory brought them up to 17-17 while the Pistons' defeat pulled them down to 9-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has only been able to knock down 43.90% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Mar 08, 2020 - New York 96 vs. Detroit 84
- Feb 08, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 06, 2019 - Detroit 122 vs. New York 102
- Apr 10, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 89
- Feb 08, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. New York 103
- Feb 05, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New York 92
- Nov 27, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 31, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 109
- Dec 22, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 21, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 107
- Mar 27, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 11, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. New York 89
- Mar 05, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 04, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 29, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Detroit 96