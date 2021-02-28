Who's Playing

New York @ Detroit

Current Records: New York 17-17; Detroit 9-24

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Knicks sidestepped the Indiana Pacers for a 110-107 win. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds in addition to six dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Detroit had to settle for a 110-107 loss against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 30 points along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Knicks' victory brought them up to 17-17 while the Pistons' defeat pulled them down to 9-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has only been able to knock down 43.90% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won 11 out of their last 17 games against New York.